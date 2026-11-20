The first 17 students to graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in Abu Dhabi have received their degrees, marking a significant milestone for higher education in the UAE.

The ceremony on Thursday celebrated the first group of Master of Technology (MTech) graduates in energy transition and sustainability. It was the Abu Dhabi institute’s first graduation ceremony since opening in 2024.

“This first graduating class of IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi reflects the academic standards that have defined IIT Delhi for decades, as well as the power of the UAE-India partnership,” Prof Rangoon Banerjee said.

“Our first international campus has allowed us to bring the academic foundations and culture of IIT Delhi into a distinctive Abu Dhabi context, while creating new opportunities for students, faculty and researchers across both campuses and countries.”

All the graduates are work in energy, sustainability, or engineering roles in the UAE and Gulf region, and 11 are employed at Adnoc.

UAE's higher education drive

Over the past two decades, the UAE has prioritised higher education by opening branches of leading international universities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

This drive supports the country’s knowledge economy, with a strong focus on research and leading academics helping to retain local talent and attract students from abroad.

“IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi reflects a core belief guiding Abu Dhabi’s progress,” said Rima Al Mokarrab, chairwoman of Tamkeen and executive director of strategic affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority.

“By bringing together world-class institutions, industry and talent, we drive innovation and growth that benefit Abu Dhabi and the wider world. This graduating cohort, already contributing at leading energy companies across the region, is a testament to that vision.”

The first graduation at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIT-AD Show caption: The first graduation at the Indian Institute of Technology D…

Leading Indian university

IITD-AD is the first international campus of the highly selective Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, which is the top Indian institution in the latest QS World University Rankings.

The Abu Dhabi campus was formed through an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and the Ministry of Education of India. The agreement was witnessed by President Sheikh Mohamed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023.

The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which began in February 2022, aims to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.