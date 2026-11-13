Dubai's super-prime property sales cling on to global top spot

Dubai has retained its place as the heartbeat of global super-prime property sales in the third quarter of 2026.

There were 86 sales of $10m-plus properties in Dubai, worth $1.57 billion, according to Knight Frank’s global super-prime intelligence report, ahead of Hong Kong in second place with 78 sales worth $1.58 billion.

However, activity in Dubai fell by 34 per cent in terms of number of sales and 28 per cent by value compared with the second quarter.

It is the first time since the second quarter of 2022 that Hong Kong’s aggregate value has been ahead of Dubai and the second consecutive quarter that Dubai has undergone a decline in sales after an exceptional start to the year.

Despite the slowdown, Dubai is still comfortably ahead of every other place in the index over the past 12 months, recording 525 super-prime transactions worth $9.25 billion.

Across 12 markets, activity slowed by 19 per cent, with 470 deals valued in total at $8.7 billion.

New York was one of the few major markets to improve, ranking third with 62 sales (up 9 per cent) worth $1.08 billion (up 11 per cent).

Sydney recorded the standout results, doubling its $10 million-plus sales to 57, with a combined worth of $724 million.

Singapore held its own, with 44 sales worth $613 million but London struggled. While the UK capital’s sales fell only from 46 to 42, the value of those sales halved to $722 million.

The average London sale fell from $31.7 million to $17.2 million after a run of money-spinning deals petered out.

Across the 12 cities, the number of sales in the 12 months to the end of September was broadly in line with the 12 months to the end of June.

Knight Frank said one of the key themes to watch in 2027 was whether Hong Kong could maintain its resurgence.

Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight frank, said: “Super-prime activity slowed in the third quarter but the more significant story is a shift in leadership. Hong Kong edged past Dubai on value for the first time in four years and Sydney posted a record quarter. Over 12 months, global volumes are holding firm, with a rotation between markets in terms of activity.