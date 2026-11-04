Dubai tourism loyalty programme: Fees and eligibility revealed for visitors

Dubai has revealed more details about its new tourism loyalty programme, offering selected repeat visitors a five-year visa and exclusive benefits worth up to Dh2,000 ($544).

Dubai Access Club, an invitation-only membership scheme, aims to make future visits easier and more rewarding for returning tourists. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, announced the programme on Sunday.

Successful applicants will be eligible for a five-year multi-entry visa, allowing them to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days at a time within a one-year period. Applications will be assessed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, which is responsible for issuing the visas.

The membership package includes a free prepaid SIM card from telecoms operator du and up to Dh2,000 in credit to spend at a selection of hotels, attractions and retail destinations across the emirate.

Members will also receive exclusive privileges and promotions through the Alsaada loyalty card, created by GDRFA, which offers more than 20 benefits. According to Visit Dubai, more membership benefits are expected.

What is Dubai Access Club?

Dubai Access Club is designed for frequent visitors and brings together exclusive offers, services and experiences across the emirate's hospitality, retail and tourism sectors.

The programme is part of Dubai's wider strategy to build lasting relationships with international visitors, and strengthen engagement with its local economy and business community.

Membership is available by invitation only through selected corporate, tourism and hospitality partners, and remains valid for the duration of the member's five-year visa. Hospitality partners listed on the website include Emirates airline, Jumeirah Group, Accor, Hilton, IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Hyatt and Taj Hotels.

Who can apply?

Applicants can “express interest” through the Visit Dubai website, although this does not guarantee an invitation, membership, or visa approval.

Applicants can identify their employer if it is a participating corporate partner or provide details of an existing loyalty programme.

Participating loyalty programmes listed include Emirates Skywards, U by Emaar, IHG One Rewards, Marriott Bonvoy, Jumeirah One, Taj InnerCircle-NeuPass and Hilton Honours.

Those expressing interest must provide their membership details, personal information, passport details and contact number.

How much does it cost?

The application fee is Dh4,032.50 and covers programme membership, the five-year multi-entry visa application and associated benefits.

Visitors applying from within the UAE must pay an additional Dh650.

The visa remains subject to approval by the residency authorities and paying the fee does not guarantee a successful application.

If GDRFA rejects a visa application, the applicant will receive a refund, minus a Dh183 deduction.

The launch of Dubai Access Club comes as the emirate consolidates more services for international visitors through Visit Dubai, its official tourism website.

The platform is integrating services such as tourist visa applications with information and tools covering various stages of the visitor journey.

These include discovering attractions and experiences, booking tickets, exploring events and planning itineraries.

The move aims to give visitors a single point of access to essential services, reducing the need to navigate several websites, applications and government entities.