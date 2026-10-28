Sheikh Khaled holds talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to boost ties

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held high-level talks in Canada with Prime Minister Mark Carney as key deals were struck to bolster strategic ties across defence, diplomacy and renewable energy.

The two men witnessed the signing of agreements aimed at spurring further collaboration in mining, logistics, energy and investment through sovereign wealth funds, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Wednesday.

Emirati and Canadian companies have also come together to drive C$21.1 billion (US$15 billion) in trade under a major investment framework between the nations.

Sheikh Khaled and Mr Carney explored efforts aimed at boosting long-standing relations during a meeting at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The discussions - held as part of Sheikh Khaled's official visit to Canada - focused on efforts to bolster links in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, aviation, food security, infrastructure and logistics.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince emphasised the UAE's commitment to establishing long-term partnerships with Canada in support of the development plans of the allies.

The two sides assessed ways to advance co-operation between their business communities and encourage joint projects and investment.

Sheikh Khaled and Mr Carney also exchanged views on a range of international and regional issues, stressing the need to encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions to bring about peace and security both regionally and across the globe.

Sheikh Khaled signed the Distinguished Visitors Book at Parliament Hill, expressing his pride in UAE-Canada relations and his hope that the trip would open up new opportunities.

Sheikh Khaled had on Tuesday attended a dinner hosted by Mr Carney as part of the official visit.

Mr Carney welcomed Sheikh Khaled and expressed hope that the visit would further strengthen friendship and co-operation between the UAE and Canada. Sheikh Khaled thanked Mr Carney for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.

Key visit

Sheikh Khaled's visit comes only weeks after President Sheikh Mohamed spoke by phone with Mr Carney to explore efforts to deepen partnerships, with a focus on the economy, investment and advanced technology.

In July, the UAE finalised a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with Canada which will seek to reduce trade barriers to goods, services and investment.

The key deal followed a $50 billion investment commitment made by the UAE government as part of Mr Carney's visit to the country in November.

The Cepa gives Canadian companies better access to the UAE, which remains the largest market for Canada's exports to the Middle East, and could help attract capital into energy, mining, artificial intelligence and ports.