Sheikh Khaled attends dinner hosted by Canada's PM during official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney during his official visit to Canada.

Mr Carney welcomed Sheikh Khaled and expressed hope that the visit would further strengthen friendship and co-operation between the UAE and Canada. Sheikh Khaled thanked Mr Carney for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.

During the dinner, discussions included UAE-Canada relations and ways to elevate them to new levels of co-operation. Several issues of mutual interest were also discussed with a shared focus on deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The high-level UAE delegation includes Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment.

Sheikh Khaled's visit comes weeks after President Sheikh Mohamed spoke by phone with Mr Carney to explore efforts to deepen partnerships, with a focus on the economy, investment and advanced technology.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's visit to Canada reflects the UAE's broader diplomatic efforts to deepen partnerships with key global allies.

In July, the UAE finalised a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with Canada, which aims to reduce trade barriers for goods, services and investment.

Sheikh Khaled's trip to Canada comes just days after he completed an official visit to Greece, where he met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The two countries strengthened their growing relations during the visit, with the UAE agreeing to invest a further €15 billion ($16.8 billion) in Greece as part of a joint initiative.

Sheikh Khaled also represented the UAE at the Brics Summit in India last month and met Xi Jinping, President of China, during an official visit to the country in April.