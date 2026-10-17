Canada increases Gulf diplomacy to push for peace and reopening of Strait of Hormuz

“Diplomacy is the art of the possible,” Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said. That has been at the heart of talks with regional partners aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East, opposing Iranian aggression and restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

She spoke to The National in Dubai, with her visit to the UAE intended to reinforce Canada's opposition to Iranian attacks and Ottawa's support for the complete reopening of the strait, which is vital for global energy supplies and trade.

“We are in a phase of our foreign policy where we are deeply engaged with countries around the world to ensure that we are standing for peace, standing for state sovereignty and that we show our promise that we are here for them,” she said. “That's one of the reasons why I'm here today."

Ms Anand met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during her visit, with the ministers discussing bilateral ties and regional stability. She added that relations between two countries have been “consistently elevated".

Canada and the UAE have increased diplomatic engagement as regional tensions heightened, with both governments discussing the implications for security and stability across the Middle East.

There had also been a push to strengthen ties last year, with Prime Minister Mark Carney travelling to the UAE in November 2025. He was the first Canadian leader to visit in the country in more than four decades.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, receives Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Photo: Wam Show caption: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Ministe…

Mr Carney’s government has also sought to strengthen investment ties with the Gulf, while reducing its reliance on the US market.

“But over and above trade, there is the question of regional stability and the importance of speaking out against the retaliatory attacks from Iran and making sure that we also support freedom of navigation in your [the UAE’s] backyard, in the Strait of Hormuz,” Ms Anand said.

She praised the UAE and other Gulf states for maintaining normal life while responding firmly to Iranian aggression. “I greatly respect the ability of each of the countries who are being hit by these attacks, including the UAE, to continue to live lives as normally as possible on the one hand, but to take a strong stand against these attacks on the other,” she said.

Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours, aiming at civilian infrastructure including energy sites and airports.

The US and Iran signed an agreement in June intended to pave the way for a final peace settlement. But attacks have continued, particularly on shipping, and Washington and Tehran have traded threats.

The war has spilt over into escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, with the kingdom attacked repeatedly in recent weeks by the Iran-backed group.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand visited the UAE. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand visited the UAE. Ahmed…

Ms Anand expressed concern about the attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly strikes on Riyadh airport, and said she had been in contact with the kingdom's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to convey Canada's support. “Well, of course, the attacks that Saudi Arabia specifically is enduring are very, very concerning,” she added.

Canada's concerns extend to Tehran's wider regional conduct, with Ms Anand stressing Ottawa's long-standing opposition to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its record on human rights.

She said Canada had taken action against people and entities linked to repression and rights abuses. The IRGC has been listed as a terrorist entity under Canadian law for more than two years, she added.

“We are particularly concerned with Iranian women and girls. And we will continue to voice that concern,” she said.

Canada has imposed sanctions on Iran over alleged rights abuses, repression and activities that Ottawa says threaten regional security. The latest measures were announced in September and applied to five people and five entities accused of involvement in digital surveillance and other rights breaches.

“I'd like to present Canada as a country that cares deeply about the region and the respect for international law and international human rights,” Ms Anand said.

Humanitarian assistance also remains a priority for Canada across the Middle East, with the situation in Gaza among the issues discussed during her visit. Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has provided more than $4 billion in assistance to Gaza, accounting for 46 per cent of global humanitarian aid given to the enclave since 2023.

She also raised concerns about Lebanon, particularly the actions of Iran-backed Hezbollah, and said Canada had provided about $40 million in humanitarian aid to the country.

On Syria, Ms Anand said Canada was continuing to relax some sanctions imposed during the rule of former president Bashar Al Assad, as Ottawa pursues rapprochement with Damascus. “I have invited the Foreign Minister of Syria [Asaad Al Shibani] to come to Canada, and we are working on establishing a date for that meeting,” she added.

Ms Anand said Canada wanted to continue working with regional partners to support stability, respect for sovereignty and international law.