Canada charts new course with Gulf partners beyond traditional western allies

Canada is looking to build alliances with nations outside traditional partnerships – including the UAE – as global powers such as the US and China chart their own course, its Minister of National Defence has said.

“We need to, as midsized countries, come together, build coalitions, build bilateral relationships that are strong, that are based on values and trust,” David McGuinty told The National on Tuesday during a visit to the UAE. “This is exactly how we see the United Arab Emirates and this way we get to build a much larger gathering of small countries.

“We're like-minded allies and we're looking at expanding our trade and security relationship.”

Mr McGuinty's comments were similar to those of Prime Minister Mark Carney, who in January spoke about the end of the traditional international order, calling for increased co-operation between middle powers and smaller countries in order to protect their interests. Many perceived the speech at Davos as being aimed at US President Donald Trump, who has questioned the importance of Nato and threatened to take over both Canada and Greenland.

The traditional leaders of the world order have economic and military dominance as well as permanent seats on the UN Security Council, such as the US, UK, China, France and Russia.

“More nation states understand the importance of these bilateral relationships, common values, common approaches,” Mr McGuinty said of the need to explore alliances outside the traditional scope, looking at the UAE as a strategic partner. He is also due to travel to Qatar for talks.

Mr Trump has blamed Nato members for not contributing enough both in terms of defence and spending. He said he was considering withdrawing the US from the alliance after disputes over participation in the Iran war and access to military bases. While a full withdrawal would be legally complex, the negativity is significant and has unsettled European allies.

“I would say that the approach the United States has brought to Nato in some ways has helped bring Nato closer together,” Mr McGuinty said when asked if there were concerns about a reduced US role in the alliance.

“There will always be an important relationship to manage with the United States.

“It's about finding the common purpose in Nato and beyond Nato to stabilise things in the world so we can look out for each other and build a better world.”

He added that Ottawa was also recalibrating its relationship with China, with Mr Trump embarking on a highly anticipated trip to Beijing.

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty during an interview with The National at the Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Canada is “in the process of rebuilding” and re-engaging in defence on the global stage, Mr McGuinty said. “We are busy rebuilding, rearming, reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces. That means equipment. That means ships. That means aircraft,” he added. This upgrade to its defence posture will mean working with the UAE in terms of partner companies and researchers, he said.

Canada has made recent investment deals with the UAE, Qatar and China, as well as defence procurement agreements with the EU.

“It's a very big change for Canada,” Mr McGuinty said.

He participated in an online meeting on the multinational military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, convened by the UK and France and attended by 40 countries on Tuesday, saying he felt encouraged by co-ordinated response efforts.

“In my view, beyond Nato, we have not seen this kind of co-operation in quite a long time. I think it's very encouraging that the world is coming together to indicate we'd like to see a cessation of hostilities,” he said. The UK later said it would ⁠contribute autonomous mine-hunting equipment, Typhoon fighter jets and the warship HMS Dragon to a ⁠multinational defensive mission aimed at securing shipping in the strait.

The Iran war has drastically reduced traffic through the waterway, disrupting oil exports and leading to soaring energy prices. Tehran has tightened its grip on the strait despite a US naval blockade. The countries gathered in a bid to reopen the strait or assist ships in transiting through it, currently being confronted by Iranian attacks and mines. Mr McGuinty said Canada was ready to provide its vast maritime experience.

Play 01:15 Nato focused on de-escalation of Iran war, says Canadian defence minister

A deal remains far off after comments from Mr Trump this week that described the ceasefire as being on “life support”. Iran effectively rejected an American proposal to end the conflict with a list of counter-proposals.

Control of the passage – which is crucial to the global oil trade – is one of the main unresolved issues in peace talks. Iran has been widely condemned by Gulf countries and the UN's maritime agency, among others, for its blockade.

The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated by launching strikes on Gulf states and Israel. Canada had not been informed by the US before the strikes on Iran, Mr McGuinty said.

“Canada has not participated, and Canada will not participate, in the prosecution of the war” but was working on de-escalation, he said.

Mr McGuinty said he remained hopeful that diplomacy and dialogue would progress. The possibility of future re-engagement with Tehran remained to be seen based on what a potential deal would look like, he added.

“I think there's a better place to get to, and I'm hoping that's what we're working towards as a group of countries that are deeply concerned,” he said.