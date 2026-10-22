Dubai pledges Dh150m to support humanitarian campaigns across UAE

Dubai on Thursday pledged Dh150 million ($40.8 million) to support humanitarian campaigns across the country, including efforts to deliver life-saving health care and offer a lifeline to war-hit civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will provide the funds to 11 UAE-based charitable groups to strengthen their crucial work both at home and abroad.

They include the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight, which was set up in response to the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023 to assist civilians caught up in conflict.

Al Jalila Foundation, the charitable arm of Dubai Health and a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing medical research, education and treatment, will also benefit.

The other recipients are: Tarahum Charity Foundation; the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment; Emirates Health Services; the UAE Food Bank; Beit Al Khair Society; Dar Al Ber Society; Fujairah Charity Association; Noor Dubai; and the Digital School.

The major investment was announced in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the philanthropic vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who established MBRGI in 2015.

He said MBRGI “continues to provide all the necessary means to advance charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE” and noted that the latest allocation highlights its commitment to serving the needs of the community.

The signing of the funding agreements was witnessed by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and secretary general of MBRGI.

The organisation distributed Dh2.3 billion in funding for 165 million people in 122 countries last year.

It was established in 2015 to oversee aid and relief operations, and launch projects to tackle issues such as poverty, hunger, health and education inequality.

Gaza aid drive

Relief packages are prepared to be flown to Gaza under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge. Photo: Wam Show caption: Relief packages are prepared to be flown to Gaza under the A…

The latest funding for the UAE's humanitarian campaign for Gaza will boost continuing aid efforts in the enclave, as communities grapple with the effects of the Israel-Hamas war.

The MBRGI launched the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge initiative in September, aiming to supply more than 10 million meals to Palestinians. It began flying food parcels to Gaza in partnership with Operation Gallant Knight 3 this month.

The initiative was named in honour of Sheikh Ahmed, brother of the Sheikh Mohammed, who died on September 21.

It brought together volunteers, community members and admirers of Sheikh Ahmed at Dubai World Trade Centre to prepare food and aid packages for Gaza.

The humanitarian bridge will operate through air and sea transport in seven consignments. Six flights will carry 450 tonnes of food parcels and one vessel will transport 4,000 tonnes of supplies to meet the basic nutrition needs of people in Gaza.