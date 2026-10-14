Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour meet to discuss UAE's national development priorities

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, held high-level talks in Dubai on Wednesday, focusing on the UAE's development agenda and future priorities.

The meeting at Al Marmoom, Dubai, was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The leaders reviewed a range of issues of national importance, including major development initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE's comprehensive growth, strengthening its global standing and reinforcing its leadership across sectors.

Discussions also covered the latest national developments and priorities, with a focus on improving government performance and accelerating progress to meet the UAE's long-term aspirations and enhance quality of life for its citizens and residents.

The leaders emphasised the importance of co-ordinated national efforts in driving the country's progress and prosperity. They highlighted the need to anticipate future trends and convert emerging opportunities into new avenues for growth.

The meeting further underscored the importance of building on the UAE's existing achievements and reinforcing its position as a global model for development and leadership, while continuing to advance national priorities and promote the well-being of its people.