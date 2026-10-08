President Sheikh Mohamed and Syria's Al Shara discuss regional security in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara stressed the need to bolster security and stability in the region during a phone call on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed the implications of the latest developments in the Middle East and underlined the importance of serving the interests of all people in the region, state news agency Wam reported.

The discussions come amid heightened tension in the Gulf after drone and missile attacks on King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia killed three people and injured 36 others, the kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strikes, which have also raised concerns about the impact of the conflict on air travel.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shara also discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to further expand co-operation, with a focus on economic and development sectors.

Advancing UAE-Syria ties

The two sides have taken significant steps to strengthen ties between their nations.

In September, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Shara held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi as part of the Syrian leader's working visit to the Emirates, where he took part in the in the 24th Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

Central to their discussions was a recent visit by a UAE economic delegation to Syria, which both sides highlighted as a significant step towards establishing frameworks for economic recovery.

The leaders said the visit had helped lay the groundwork for strategic partnerships and projects aligned with both countries' development goals.

Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills is working on two major projects in Syria including a residential and tourism development as part of a framework agreement the company has signed with the Syrian government.

Total investment in the two projects in Damascus and Latakia has not been disclosed but Syria's Arab News Agency reported they will create more 40,000 jobs.

The Central Bank of the UAE last week agreed to deepen bilateral co-operation with regulators in Syria and Morocco, focusing on key areas to boost financial stability and technology.

The preliminary agreement with the Central Bank of Syria includes a framework for building technical expertise for payment systems, monetary policy, cash management and financial technology, the CBUAE said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, Latakia Racecourse in Syria will host the UAE President's Cup for Purebread Arabian Horses, in a further demonstration of the robust links between the countries.

The showpiece race will be held as part of the two-day UAE-Syrian Festival, which gets under way on Friday and features 15 races for purebred Arabian horses.