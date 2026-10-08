Dubai school plans scholarship in memory of teacher after 33 years of service

Gems Education plans to honour the life and legacy of Dubai teacher Anjana Sanalkumar with a scholarship in her memory, recognising her 33 years of service with the school group.

Ms Sanalkumar, a teacher and examination officer at the Westminster School in Dubai, died on Wednesday. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

The school announced her death on social media and in a letter to the Gems community from group chief executive Dino Varkey.

He paid tribute to Ms Sanalkumar's decades of teaching and the relationships she built with colleagues.

“Her passing is a profound loss, particularly for her family, friends and the entire community at the Westminster School,” Mr Varkey wrote.

Gems Education intends to establish the Anjana Sanalkumar Memorial Scholarship at the school.

The Westminster School has invited former and current pupils, teachers and colleagues to pay tribute to Ms Sanalkumar.

“As we come together to remember and celebrate the life of Ms Anjana, we invite everyone who knew and loved her to share a heartfelt message, memory, or a few words in her honour in the comments,” the school said in an Instagram post.

A memorial service will be live-streamed at 3pm on Thursday so those unable to attend in person can take part remotely.

“Your words, memories, and presence – near or far – mean more than we can express. Thank you for helping us honour and celebrate a life that touched so many,” the school said.

Hundreds of students, teachers and alumni have posted messages of remembrance on the school’s social media.

Juliet Carolyn, a former biology teacher and department co-ordinator at school, stated that she had the privilege of knowing and working with Ms Sanalkumar for 11 years.

“She was such a beautiful soul, kind, compassionate, and deeply empathetic. Hearing of her passing is truly heartbreaking. May the Almighty God comfort and console her family and loved ones during this difficult time of grief,” she wrote.

Former student Ahmed Azab described Ms Sanalkumar as one of the teachers he was always happy to see.

“Whenever we met her regarding school issues, she always met us with grace and compassion, helping us find a solution. Never did she make me feel judged or add to the stress I was in,” he wrote.

Another former student, Faisal Mushtaq, said Ms Sanalkumar taught him computer science in the early 2000s.

“Very helpful, caring and smiling. I was fortunate enough to meet her two years ago at the school alumni event,” he wrote, sending his condolences to her family and the school community.