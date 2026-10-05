Dubai's Golden Visa scheme rewards outstanding educators on World Teachers' Day

Hundreds of educators across private schools and universities in Dubai are benefiting from a Golden Visa drive recognising exceptional teaching.

The annual programme, which was launched under the directive of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, grants long-term residency to high-performing teachers and educators working in private early-childhood centres, schools and higher-education institutions.

Since its launch on October 5, 2024, to coincide with World Teachers' Day, the visa initiative has attracted more than 835 applicants.

Candidates are assessed through a comprehensive professional evaluation that considers academic qualifications, outstanding achievements, contributions to the education sector and wider community, and positive feedback from parents, pupils and students.

The scheme forms part of Dubai's Education 33 strategy, which aims to attract and retain skilled teachers, tutors and lecturers whose expertise strengthens students and pupils' learning experiences and bolsters the emirate's regional and international competitiveness.

To be eligible, applicants must work in a private educational institution and demonstrate outstanding academic achievements or creative contributions to education, a proven record of improving educational quality and a tangible positive effect within learning.

Significant contributions to improving student outcomes – including academic progress and the attainment of accredited qualifications – are also among the criteria.

Further details on eligibility requirements and the application process are available on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority website.