Abu Dhabi unveils hundreds of luxury taxis to boost airport transport links

Abu Dhabi has added 800 new taxis to its fleet in a drive to boost access to Zayed International Airport and expand its public transport network.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) – also known as Abu Dhabi Mobility – has joined forces with Abu Dhabi Airports to push forward with plans to improve connectivity across the capital.

The ITC on Monday said 500 luxury taxis dedicated to serving airport passengers would be introduced under the scheme to help meet demand during peak periods.

Another 300 have already hit the roads to support public transport options and keep pace with the needs of a growing population.

The launch of additional taxis is in support of a broader push to bolster links with the airport, which attracted a record 32.5 million passengers last year.

Last month, Etihad Airways and Etihad Rail unveiled plans to provide shuttle services between Mohamed bin Zayed City Station and the airport.

“Through this partnership with Etihad Rail, we will explore new opportunities to link air travel with destinations across the UAE, supporting tourism growth, creating greater convenience for travellers and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic development,” Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad Airways, said at the time.

The agreement will also include the exploration of “integrated air and rail booking experiences [and] station-based passenger services, creating a more seamless end-to-end travel experience from the point of departure to the final destination”.