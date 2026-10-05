UAE aviation authority completes passenger transfers after flydubai Tel Aviv suspension

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has completed the transfer of nearly 7,500 stranded passengers to Tel Aviv after the temporary suspension of flydubai flights to the Israeli city.

The UAE's Attorney General, Hamad Al Shamsi, said investigations were continuing to establish the full circumstances, motives and any links related to flight FZ1073 last Wednesday, which was forced to land in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the pilot was attacked by his co-pilot in an "attempted terrorist attack".

The GCAA said 37 flights were operated from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport between Friday, October 2, and Monday, October 5, carrying 7,479 passengers.

As part of measures to ease the disruption caused by the suspension of flydubai's scheduled services, authorities granted permits to Israeli carriers to operate flights to Dubai.

These flights operated alongside services run by Etihad Airways, which continued to fly to Tel Aviv on its regular schedule throughout the period.

The GCAA confirmed that co-ordination for the return of passengers whose flights were disrupted and who had been left stranded had been completed, with all affected travellers returned to their destinations.

The authority said Etihad Airways would continue to operate its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, increasing the travel options available to passengers in the absence of flydubai's regular services on the route.