UAE Football Association charters six flights to fly fans to Gulf Cup final

The UAE Football Association has chartered six aircraft to fly supporters to Jeddah for Tuesday's Arabian Gulf Cup final against Saudi Arabia.

The initiative, announced on Sunday, is aimed at bolstering the presence of UAE fans at what will be one of the most keenly awaited fixtures in the regional football calendar. Fans wishing to take advantage of the chartered flights can register through a dedicated link made available on Sunday.

The UAE will face Saudi Arabia in the final of the Gulf Cup 27 at Alinma Stadium, King Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10pm UAE time on Tuesday, October 6.

The UAEFA said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to support the national team ahead of the final. Chartered flights offer supporters a convenient and organised means of travelling to the Saudi port city to attend the match.

King Abdullah Sports City, which houses Alinma Stadium, is one of Saudi Arabia's best sporting venues and is expected to host a capacity crowd for the Gulf Cup showpiece. The match will be a hotly contested derby between two of the region's strongest footballing nations.

The Arabian Gulf Cup, one of the oldest and most prestigious football tournaments in the Gulf region, has historically been a platform for intense competition between neighbouring nations.