President and Italian PM discuss relations and Middle East stability

President Sheikh Mohamed and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have discussed strengthening ties between their nations.

During a call on Sunday, the two leaders reviewed the state of UAE-Italian relations and identified opportunities to deepen co-operation, with a particular focus on economic and development initiatives. The talks demonstrated the importance the nations place on their strategic partnership.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Meloni reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing collaboration under the framework of the UAE-Italy strategic partnership, which the leaders described as a vehicle for driving mutual growth and prosperity.

The conversation reflected the strong diplomatic foundations built between the Emirates and Italy in recent years.

The two leaders also discussed a range of regional and international issues, with developments in the Middle East featuring prominently on the agenda.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Meloni expressed support for efforts to promote security and stability across the region, and emphasised the importance of such initiatives to the benefit of countries and peoples throughout the Middle East.