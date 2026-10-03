Road closures announced for Dubai cycling race on Sunday morning

Motorists in Dubai have been urged to plan ahead after a series of rolling road closures were announced along the 80 kilometre route of a major cycling race taking place on Sunday morning.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said delays were expected during the Proud of UAE event, which gets under way at 6am from Nad Al Sheba Police Station.

The RTA said traffic would be suspended for between 10 to 30 minutes on Al Ain-Dubai Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Ras Al Khor Road and Al Meydan Road while riders travel through each area.

Each road will be reopened once all cyclists have passed through, the RTA said in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

The transport authority said the disruption was expected to last from 6am until 8.30am.

"Plan your trip in advance and follow the directional signs to ensure smooth and comfortable travel," the RTA said on social media platform, X.

The second annual race - organised by Dubai Police - will see large parts of the emirate transformed into a cycling track as professional and amateur rides alike saddle up for action.