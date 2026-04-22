Dubai Police fitness initiative hits its stride as thousands run and ride around autodrome

A Dubai Police initiative aimed at encouraging the public to run or cycle has generated huge interest since it was launched this month.

More than 2,000 people took part in last week's event at Dubai Autodrome. The initiative is intended to promote a healthy lifestyle and stronger connections in the community.

The next events are scheduled to take place on April 22 and 29, running from 7pm to 10pm, at Dubai Autodrome. People of all fitness levels are able to take part.

Organisers say the scheme is part of broader efforts by police to encourage activities that foster happiness and community engagement. The event is open to individuals, families and groups of friends, with participants able to use the track to exercise safely.

Community connection

Dubai resident Freeze Gia, from China, said he has lived in the UAE for 21 years and is passionate about cycling. He attended the first event and pledged to continue to support the initiative.

“Dubai Police provide a safe place for running and cycling," he said. "People should come and join the initiative to stay healthy and fit. It is a good chance to meet and connect.”

UAE residents Alannah Francesca, left, and Annie McManagle, at Dubai Autodrome. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Alannah Francesca, from England, who has lived in Dubai for 15 years, and her Scottish friend Annie McManagle also took part in the event, cycling around the track.

“We love the fact that this event its supported by Dubai Police,” Ms Francesca said. "I’m training for the Ironman and my friend is training for a triathlon, so it's a great opportunity for us to get our training in, but also to do it in such an incredible environment."

She called on organisers to "keep it going, because we love it".

Ms Francesca urged people to participate in the final events of the month. “The atmosphere is amazing and you can see all abilities are welcome, whether you're a family, whether you're children, whether you're professionals," she added. "Just come down and get involved.”

Police backing

The events also allow cyclists from Dubai Police to ride alongside members of the public, in what officials describe as a positive and energetic setting. Safa Srour, from the US, told The National that she loved the sense of being part of a big community event organised by police.

“It's an amazing event and you can feel the energy here. This is what the UAE is all about, as it gathers people together,” she said. “Here, people can run and cycle in a safe space.”

Cyclists from Dubai Police join the public at the city's autodrome. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Khalaf Al Gaith of Dubai Police told The National that the force were looking to inspire others to join in. “We came here to promote positivity and community spirit, as the people will participate in the event with the police team and other officers,” he said.

“We are coming for training and it is nice to do that with the community members. The event will continue in the future.”

Police have also organised other activities during the initiative, including distributing UAE flags to participants as part of the Proud of the UAE campaign. Other activities include a painting area, police dog shows, equestrian activities for children, musical performances and talks for children and families.