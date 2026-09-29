Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will make a fraternal visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

His trip comes at the invitation of Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence, state news agency Wam reported.

In July, officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia posted on social media about the shared history and deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Authority, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media, Salman Al Dosary, spoke on X about the bonds between the countries.

“The Emirati-Saudi relations are an extension of a shared history and deep-rooted fraternal ties between two brotherly peoples united by a single destiny,” Sheikh Abdulla wrote on X at the time.

In August, President Sheikh Mohamed sent a letter to Saudi Arabia's King Salman, inviting him to attend the UN Water Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi in December.

The Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Al Khereiji, received the message from the UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Matar Al Dhaheri, during a meeting in Riyadh.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received condolences over the death of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, in a phone call last week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammed expressed his sincere sympathies, and called for Sheikh Mohammed and his family to be granted patience and solace, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his message of support.