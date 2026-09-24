Seven-bedroom villas to be built in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba under D1 billion luxury living master plan

Hundreds of homes will be built under a Dh1 billion expansion plan for a Dubai gated community in the latest step of the emirate's drive to keep pace with its population boom.

Property developer Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract to GCC Contracting to build 272 villas and town houses at Nad Al Sheba Gardens.

The development in the gated community comprises 130 villas, ranging from four to seven bedrooms, and 142 three-bedroom town houses, alongside pool houses, essential utilities and infrastructure works.

Construction is already under way and the luxury residential scheme is expected to be completed by June 2028.

The scheme will help to support an expected increase in residents in the Nad Al Sheba district, which is about 10 minutes away from Downtown Dubai and has good access links to Meydan racetrack and Dubai International Airport.

Rugby School, founded in 1567 in the UK and hailed as the birthplace of the global sport sharing its name, has opened a campus in Nad Al Sheba, in partnership with Aldar Education, for this academic year.

The school has more than 90 classrooms and learning spaces for nursery, primary and secondary children.

Its facilities include advanced laboratories for physics, biology, electronics, information technology design and food science.

In August, a two-floor mall called The Grand opened to help meet the needs of the emerging neighbourhood.

“The award of the Phase 7 contract for Nad Al Sheba Gardens, valued at almost Dh1 billion, reflects the continued demand for premium master-planned residential communities in Dubai,” said Khalid Al Malik, chief executive of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

“The expansion reinforces growing market confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector and further affirms the city’s position as a leading global destination to live, work and invest.

“Meraas remains committed to delivering homes that blend architecture, connectivity and enduring value for residents and investors.”

Nad Al Sheba Gardens' amenities include walking, cycling and running tracks, children’s play areas, multi-sport facilities, swimming pools and yoga lawns.

Investing in the future

The Dubai government is continuing to invest heavily in housing projects to meet the needs of a growing population.

The emirate's population reached 4.74 million by the end of June, rebounding strongly after a slight dip at the height of the Iran war.

Investment in completed real estate projects in Dubai rose by more than half in the first half of 2026, despite the challenges of the conflict.

In April, Dubai developer Nakheel awarded contracts worth more than Dh3.5 billion ($950 million) for the construction of 544 villas at the Palm Jebel Ali mega project.

Ginco General Contracting is set to build 354 villas across Fronds A to D, while United Engineering Construction will construct 190 on Fronds E and F.

In August, Nakheel started handing over 892 villas and town houses at the redeveloped Jebel Ali Village near Ibn Battuta Mall.