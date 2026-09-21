Dubai's parking provider is in operation at Rashid Hospital as part of expansion into healthcare sector

Dubai's paid parking provider is now operating at Rashid Hospital as part of a new agreement with Dubai Health.

A smart parking system has launched at Rashid Hospital as the first phase of a paid system at Dubai Health facilities in the emirate.

Patients will continue to receive free parking for the duration of their visit, according to a statement released by Parkin on Monday. This includes patients receiving emergency care, attending consultations or laboratory appointments, accessing walk-in services, or undergoing ongoing treatment.

“Medical facilities require exceptional reliability and ease of access, and by deploying Parkin’s state-of-the-art parking management technology at Dubai Health facilities, we aim to reduce congestion, optimise space utilisation and enhance the arrival experience, while keeping patients at the centre of the service,” said Osama Alsafi, chief operating officer of Parkin.

Two companions for admitted patients will have access to free parking for 24 hours, with extensions available as required.

Those visiting patients will receive up to three hours of free parking upon providing the requisite details at the hospital reception.

Pregnant women, senior citizens and those with disabilities will receive free valet parking once their eligibility is verified.

Standard parking fees will apply to those not visiting Dubai Health facilities, with a 30-minute grace period per day to facilitate pickups and drop-offs, the company stated.

Parkin on the move

Parkin, set up by Dubai government in January 2024, has sought to extend operations beyond the emirate in recent months.

Parkin expanded its parking spaces by 27 per cent year-on-year and currently operates 268,300 paid parking spaces across Dubai.

In July, Parkin teamed up with Arada to introduce smart parking services at Aljada, a large-scale residential, business and retail development in Sharjah.

In December, Parkin signed a five-year partnership with Damac Properties to manage 3,600 paid parking spaces in its residential communities.

It will manage paid parking areas at dozens of residential and commercial towers, including at Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, its first entry into the capital.

Variable pricing

In April 2025, Parkin introduced variable parking tariffs that increased hourly fees in standard zones from Dh2 during non-peak hours to Dh4 in peak hours – between 8am and 10am and between 4pm and 8pm.

Higher charges are levied in premium spaces and fees vary significantly according to the parking zone. Parking is chargeable in Dubai between 8am and 10pm, although in most areas it is free of charge on Sundays and on public holidays.