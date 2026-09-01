Toddler arrives in Dubai for $2.4m medical treatment funded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

A Jordanian toddler whose $2.4 million medical treatment is being paid for by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has arrived in the emirate to begin initial tests.

Dubai Media Office shared images of Katia Abu Al Saud and her family arriving at Dubai International Airport before showing more pictures of her being greeted by staff at Al Jalila Children's Hospital in the emirate.

She is due to undergo treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder which affects nerve cells in the spinal cord.

The National reported last month how Sheikh Mohammed responded to an appeal by Katia's mother, Nour Roudnahal, for assistance with the costly treatment.

Ms Roudnahal said an injection of a drug called Zolgensma could help Katia. Zolgensma costs up to $2.4 million. The gene therapy is not available in Jordan.

Katia's diagnosis of SMA came after a doctor's initial observation during a routine check-up when she was six months old. The paediatrician said her movements were different from other babies of her age.

Her family monitored Katia's progress but her difficulties continued. The family then pursued medical tests to determine the cause. After SMA was diagnosed, Katia began physiotherapy and medication. However, Ms Roudnahal has posted that there is no cure.

The family launched an online fund-raising campaign for Katia's treatment, which received widespread support, before Sheikh Mohammed's generous donation.