Dubai's Parkin expands into Sharjah under partnership with Arada at Aljada

Dubai's public parking operator has expanded into Sharjah under a major partnership with a leading UAE property developer.

Parkin has joined forces with Arada to roll out smart parking services at Aljada, a residential, business and retail megaproject.

The new paid system – which came into effect on Wednesday – covers on-street, off-street and retail parking. Parkin said it would use automatic number plate recognition technology to provide ticketless parking services in the designated areas.

Residents in Aljada – a 2.2-square kilometre site close to Sharjah's airport, universities and the E311 motorway – will continue to benefit from parking allocations set out in their title deeds and purchase agreements.

Additional parking, which is not covered by those agreements, will be managed under the new system.

What are the charges?

The new system includes 24-hour on-street parking along Aljada's East Boulevard with drivers charged Dh6.30 per hour.

Off-street parking areas and parking lots will cost Dh4.20 per hour from 8am until midnight each day.

Visitors to the retail parking facilities at The Boulevard, Tiraz and Misk will enjoy the first two hours free, after which a tariff of Dh10 per hour will apply.

Residents can manage parking subscriptions and visitors can pay for stays via Parkin's digital platforms, including its app.

Parking expansion

In December, Parkin signed a five-year partnership with Damac Properties to manage 3,600 paid parking spaces in its residential communities.

Parkin will manage paid parking areas at dozens of residential and commercial towers, including Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, making its first entry into the capital.

Mohamed Al Ali, chief executive of Parkin, said: “Our partnership with Arada is another important step in extending Parkin's smart parking solutions to one of the UAE's fastest-growing communities.”

“By combining advanced technology with efficient parking management, we will enable a more seamless experience for residents and visitors while ensuring parking resources are used more effectively as Aljada continues to grow.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, group chief executive of Arada, said the collaboration would provide key services for a growing community.

“Aljada has grown into one of the most dynamic urban destinations in the UAE – a place where tens of thousands of people live, work, study and spend their leisure time every day,” he said.

“A community operating at that scale deserves infrastructure of the same standard, and this partnership with Parkin delivers exactly that.”