Dubai Mallathon 2026 draws 160,000 participants in record-breaking summer event

More than 160,000 people have taken part in the record-breaking second Dubai Mallathon, a three-month event that transformed shopping malls across the emirate into sporting venues.

The initiative, held from June 15 to September 15 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, involved 160,475 participants who together logged more than 290 million steps.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, the event spanned more than nine malls and destinations in Dubai.

Three new venues were added this year – Dubai International Airport, Dubai International Financial Centre and Ibn Battuta Mall – alongside existing mallathon sites including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall and City Centre Deira.

The programme included more than 14 weekly races, events to mark Emirati Women's Day and a full marathon held inside Dubai Mall, alongside a 21km half-marathon.

Khalfan Belhoul, vice chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said the initiative reflected the leadership's commitment to embedding sport into daily life. "Professional athletes, amateur runners, beginners and families all joined in," Mr Belhoul said.

The Women's Mallathon event marked Emirati Women's Day on August 28. EPA Show caption: The Women's Mallathon event marked Emirati Women's Day on Au…

"Their enthusiasm showed how sport can bring our community together and encourage more people to get active."

Saeed Hareb, secretary general of the Dubai Sports Council, described the mallathon as a "leading global model for translating strategic visions into tangible results".

The initiative successfully transformed retail sites into vibrant sporting spaces throughout the summer, offering a safe experience for all community members, he added.

The initiative was launched in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, while supporting the goals of the UAE's Year of the Family. Official sponsors included Al Ameen Service, Mai Dubai, Huawei and Yango Group. The mallathon last year set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of participants in a running race inside a shopping mall.