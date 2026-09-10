Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai to expand with Dh420 million investment

Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai is to undergo a Dh420 million ($114 million) expansion, with specialised medical services moving closer to communities in the south of the emirate.

The expansion will enhance the hospital's capabilities across several key areas, including oncology, paediatrics, musculoskeletal and sports medicine services, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

A dedicated paediatric urgent care unit will be established to provide specialised treatment for infants and children near their homes, while new oncology services will be built to accommodate future developments in advanced cancer care.

New day-surgery theatres and day-care suites will be added, physiotherapy and rehabilitation services expanded, and automation and smart technology applied to improve patient safety, service integration and operational efficiency. Construction is expected to begin shortly, with completion scheduled for 2027.

Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, director general of Dubai Health Authority, said the investment reflected the emirate's shift towards more specialised and integrated health care.

“The private healthcare sector is a strategic partner in developing Dubai's healthcare system,” he said. “We are keen to ensure that high-value investments add new capabilities and broaden the scope of specialised services, in keeping with the aspirations of the community, while enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and its standing as a leading destination for healthcare and medical tourism.”

Hein van Eck, chief executive of Mediclinic Middle East, said the investment demonstrated confidence in the trajectory of Dubai's healthcare sector.

“The expansion of Mediclinic Parkview Hospital will increase our capacity in a number of specialities that are seeing growing demand, and create a more integrated care experience for patients and their families,” Mr van Eck said. “Through this project, we aim to raise the hospital's capability, enabling it to respond to both current and future needs.”

The announcement comes as Dubai's healthcare sector continues to attract international and multinational medical facilities, supported by the emirate's investment incentives and its ambition to become a leading global destination for medical tourism.