Mediclinic invests more than Dh120 million at Airport Road Hospital in Abu Dhabi

Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare providers with operations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, announced an investment of more than Dh120 million at its flagship Abu Dhabi facility, Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital.

The investment will be used to expand and enhance healthcare infrastructure at the hospital to further strengthen access to high-quality medical services for patients and their families across the emirate.

The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, a major government initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

The expansion project, which is under way, includes the development of several key areas within the hospital, including additional consulting rooms, an expanded theatre complex, new endoscopy suites and increased capacity for day-care beds. The project will also see the introduction of additional labour and delivery rooms, along with an increase in capacity for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Hein van Eck, chief executive of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “This investment marks a significant step in our mission to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the Abu Dhabi community.

"Ever since we entered the Abu Dhabi market in 2016, Mediclinic has worked to expand and improve its facilities and service offerings, not only enhancing patient care, but also supporting the Department of Health’s commitment to innovation and long-term health system sustainability.”

This expansion reflects Mediclinic’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi and to significantly enhancing the patient experience by improving accessibility and the range of specialist care available.

The upgraded infrastructure aligns with the Department of Health’s strategic priorities, including empowering a health-conscious population, providing access to best-in-class care, and delivering high-quality outcomes and experience, as a globally competitive health and life sciences sector.

Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital was established in 2008 and provides a wide range of advanced inpatient and outpatient services. It underwent significant redevelopment and expansion in 2021 with the addition of a building which more than doubled the size of the existing hospital, and included the addition of a state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer centre.

Construction on the new project has begun with a phased implementation over the coming months, while all existing services continue uninterrupted. Completion is expected by early 2026.

More information about Mediclinic Middle East is at www.mediclinic.ae.

