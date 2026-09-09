Dubai sends 74 tonnes of aid supplies to boost Nepal flood relief effort

Dubai's humanitarian relief hub has sent 74 tonnes of critical aid to crisis-hit Nepal to support embattled communities still reeling from the aftermath of deadly floods which struck the country last month.

The essential supplies from Dubai Humanitarian - including tents and shelter materials, medicines, hygiene kits and winter kits - were airlifted on Tuesday aboard a Boeing 777-F operated by Emirates SkyCargo, bound for Kathmandu.

The UAE's latest support for Nepal was sent on the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The cargo comes from the prepositioned stocks of Unicef, the World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP-UNHRD), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“As flood-affected communities in Nepal continue their recovery, this shipment adds to the collective response of the international humanitarian community operating out of Dubai, reaffirming the emirate’s position as a critical link in the global supply chain," said Mohammed Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said:

"Dubai Humanitarian is also proud of the longstanding partnership with Emirates SkyCargo who have supported and operated this flight given the exceptional emergency circumstances and as part of the country’s response and humanitarian initiatives.

"The dispatch reflects also Dubai Humanitarian’s role as a global hub for pre-positioning, last-mile delivery, and interagency coordination, enabling the quick movement of urgent relief items to communities in need.”

Badr Abbas, divisional senior vice president for Emirates SkyCargo, said the company was committed to supporting those affected by crises across the globe.

“Emirates SkyCargo has a longstanding relationship with Dubai Humanitarian, working side by side to support communities affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world.

"Our partnership combines Dubai Humanitarian’s expertise in humanitarian relief with Emirates SkyCargo’s network and logistics capabilities to ensure critical aid reaches those who need it the most.

"We are proud to once again support Dubai Humanitarian in this mission, operating a special charter flight to Kathmandu, ensuring life-saving aid can move quickly and efficiently.”

The Emirates has already delivered 184 tonnes of aid to Nepal under a $10 million relief response package ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

A glacier collapse and landslide caused flash flooding on August 26, leading to widespread destruction on the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet.

The death toll from the natural disaster has climbed above 13,000, with thousands of people still missing.

An Emirati search and rescue team – which landed in Nepal on Friday – has already begun critical work on the ground in a race against time to save lives.