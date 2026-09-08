UAE sends fourth aid flight to Nepal as total delivery reaches 186 tonnes

The UAE has delivered its fourth humanitarian flight carrying aid to Nepal, bringing total relief supplies transported by air to 186 tonnes since deadly floods and landslides struck the country.

The latest aircraft landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday, carrying about 38 tonnes of relief supplies, including 500 tents and 108 relief packages. The delivery forms part of the UAE's humanitarian air bridge established in response to the disaster, which has left hundreds dead, injured or missing across several regions of Nepal.

Aid from the UAE includes food, shelter and medical supplies, alongside logistical equipment designed to address urgent needs on the ground. The UAE is also procuring humanitarian supplies from the Nepalese market to accelerate the pace of aid delivery to affected communities, with efforts co-ordinated with relevant Nepalese authorities to ensure assistance is directed according to priority needs.

Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Mahabir Pun, praised the UAE's sustained relief efforts, saying the assistance had benefited large numbers of people affected by the floods and landslides, and had supported wider efforts to address conditions in the affected areas.

On the ground, a Dubai Police search-and-rescue team continues to carry out field missions in affected regions, deploying specialised equipment and advanced technology for search and assessment operations. The team is working in close co-ordination with Nepalese authorities and emergency teams.

The UAE's response to the Nepal disaster reflects its broader humanitarian policy of providing rapid assistance to countries affected by natural disasters and crises. The country has consistently positioned itself as a key contributor to international humanitarian relief efforts, mobilising aid quickly in the aftermath of major emergencies across the globe.