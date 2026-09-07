Dubai's Onpassive Metro Station renamed Garmin under 10-year deal

The Onpassive Metro station on Dubai Metro's Red Line has been renamed Garmin Metro Station under a 10-year agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

From September through November 2026, the RTA will update the name of the station to Garmin Metro Station on all internal and external directional signage, digital systems and public transport apps. Onboard audio announcements will also be revised before and upon arrival at the station. The changes will be introduced gradually to ensure a smooth transition for metro users.

Located on the Red Line between Equiti and Business Bay stations, the busy junction serves commuters travelling to Al Quoz Industrial area, Kite Beach, Oasis Mall and Times Square Centre.

The station opened on May 15, 2010, as Noor Bank, named after its original naming rights holder. In November 2020, it was renamed Al Safa to reflect the nearby area. On January 11, 2023, RTA announced that Onpassive had acquired the naming rights, resulting in another rebranding.

High-value investments

RTA launched the naming rights initiative – the first in the world – in 2009, offering private companies and organisations the opportunity to strengthen their brand presence through Dubai Metro stations. This initiative has since attracted global brands to the Red and Green Lines.

"Garmin joining the Dubai Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative reaffirms its success in attracting leading brands from a diverse range of business sectors in the local market," Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, chief executive of RTA's Rail Agency, said.

He described the naming rights initiative as a way to turn metro stations into "high-value investments", thereby contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by expanding partnerships and private-sector investment.

Mr Kalbat further said: "Dubai Metro Station Naming Rights represent one of the world's most successful public-private partnership models."

Garmin will be the first global brand to secure naming rights. In the UAE, Amit Retail is the sole distributor of Garmin, which specialises in the development and manufacture of smart devices and GPS navigation technology

Clifton Pemble, chief executive of Garmin, said: “We are proud to collaborate with RTA and our valued distributor Amit Retail to help people move through the world with greater confidence, connection and purpose. We look forward to building on this relationship and exploring new ways to empower people on every step of their journey."

Value of naming rights for investors

Naming rights offer investors the ability to reach millions of Dubai residents and visitors daily, ensuring visibility and brand awareness through prominent display on maps, signage, audio announcements and digital platforms.

The RTA said that this partnership with Dubai Metro strengthens brand credibility, delivers long-term marketing returns beyond traditional campaigns, reinforces presence in regional markets and creates opportunities for integrated marketing through promotional and community initiatives.