UAE holds Iran 'fully responsible' for thwarted drone attack and calls for halt to hostilities

The UAE has strongly condemned an Iranian attack on the country which it said served as a "dangerous escalation" and posed a "direct threat" to the safety of citizens and residents.

The Ministry of Defence said on Monday it had intercepted a drone over territorial waters, stressing it was on alert to deal with all threats.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack by Iran as an "unacceptable act of aggression" and pledged it would not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty.

The ministry said it reserved the right to respond in a manner that "ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors".

"The Ministry further underscored that this attack is unequivocally condemned and rejected under all legal and humanitarian norms, stressing the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

"The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these attacks and their repercussions."

The UAE had earlier on Monday denied media reports claiming that Al Minhad Air Base had been attacked by missiles.

The Ministry of Defence said such reports regarding the base - located near Dubai - were false, stressing that it remained in a “high state of readiness” to respond to any external threats.

The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumours or inaccurate information.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Jordan had "proven to be a failure".

Highlighting the need to address the political and economic aspects of the six-month conflict, he also repeated his warning that the "state of neither war nor peace" cannot persist after the UAE and Jordan responded to renewed attacks from Iran.