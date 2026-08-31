Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Jordan have failed, says Gargash

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Jordan had "proven to be a failure".

Highlighting the need to address the political and economic aspects of the six-month conflict, he also repeated his warning that the "state of neither war nor peace" cannot persist after the UAE and Jordan responded to renewed attacks from Iran.

Dr Gargash said such efforts must begin by halting escalation and restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The state of neither war nor peace cannot be a sustainable solution, just as the policy of targeting the Arab Gulf states and Jordan has proven to be a failure," Dr Gargash wrote on X on Monday.

"What is needed today are realistic and sustainable political solutions that address the political and economic dimensions of the crisis, beginning with overcoming the escalation and returning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its normal state, and extending to a more realistic approach that goes beyond the memorandum of understanding that failed to outline a practical and acceptable roadmap."

Dr Gargash's remarks came after the UAE Ministry of Defence said an Iranian drone has been intercepted over its territorial waters. No emergency alerts were issued to residents across the country.

The ministry confirmed that "the Armed Forces remain on a high state of readiness to address any potential threats", while air defence systems continue to monitor and safeguard the country's airspace around the clock.

The Ministry of Defence denied Iranian media reports that Al Minhad Air Base had been attacked by missiles. It said such reports about the base - located near Dubai - were false, stressing that it remained in a “high state of readiness” to respond to any external threats.

Meanwhile, Jordan said its air defences intercepted eight missiles in its airspace after Iran launched what is said were retaliatory strikes against the US by attacking two military bases in Jordan.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack was in response to US strikes on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said its forces had taken “limited, precise action” against Iran's minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the strait.