UAE refutes claims of missile attack on Al Minhad Air Base

The UAE on Monday denied media reports claiming that Al Minhad Air Base had been targeted by missiles.

The Ministry of Defence said such reports regarding the base - located near Dubai - were false, stressing that it remained in a “high state of readiness” to respond to any external threats.

The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumours or inaccurate information.

The ministry said on Monday it had intercepted a drone over territorial waters coming from Iran. “The Armed Forces are on alert and ready to deal with all threats,” it added in a statement.

No emergency alerts were issued to residents across the country.

The interception comes 19 days after a missile threat prompted emergency alerts in the UAE, with some residents receiving messages asking them to take shelter.

In that incident, one missile landed in Emirati territorial waters, while a second landed outside its territory.