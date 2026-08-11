Middle East cannot remain in state of ‘neither war nor peace’ indefinitely, says Gargash

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, has said the region cannot remain in a state of “neither war nor peace” indefinitely, warning that its stability and the future of its people require a clear vision and direction.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Dr Gargash said the next phase should not be built on “fragile foundations” or arrangements disconnected from international law, peaceful coexistence and respect for sovereignty.

Efforts to end the conflict between the US and Iran have stalled as both sides issue escalating demands.

Since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28, US President Donald Trump has oscillated between threats of escalation and claims that a peace deal is imminent.

Iran continues to fire missiles and drones at countries in the region, including the Gulf, while also targeting commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“The region cannot remain in a state of neither war nor peace indefinitely; its stability and the future of its people demand clarity of vision and direction,” Dr Gargash said.

The US and Iran agreed to a ​ceasefire in June, but attacks on ships in the strait sparked new strikes in July. Iran once again declared the strait closed while the US reimposed a blockade on Iranian shipping.

“At the same time, the next phase cannot be based on fragile foundations or arrangements divorced from international law, the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, and the logic of peace,” Dr Gargash added. “The goal is to transition to sustainable stability governed by clear and shared rules.”

Iran is demanding compensation and an end to US sanctions before the strait reopens, conditions that are largely in line with the terms of the preliminary peace deal signed in June.

Mr Trump on Monday ⁠responded with his own demands that Iran pays compensation ⁠for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, in a rhetorical escalation likely to complicate ​peace efforts.

“We're going to ask for money for the damage they've done over a 50-year period,” Mr Trump said at ⁠the White House. He added that payments should cover deaths among civilian demonstrators and US forces in the region.

“So if there's damages to be paid, I think ​Iran should ⁠pay those damages,” he said.

Oil prices settled 5 per cent higher on ‌Monday after the demands dimmed prospects of a deal to reopen the strait.