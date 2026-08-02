UAE approves use of drug to combat 'silent killer' high cholesterol

The UAE has approved the use of a daily pill to treat high cholesterol, a silent killer putting millions at heightened risk of heart disease and strokes around the world.

Lipfendra, developed by US pharmaceutical company Merck, was found to significantly reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in clinical trials.

It was authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration last month, with the Emirates becoming only the second country in the world to give it the green light.

The Emirates Drug Establishment said the drug would be permitted to be used by adult patients as part of a treatment plan determined by a healthcare professional. Its cost was not disclosed.

The EDE said the oral medication, taken once daily, worked to lower LDL – known as “bad cholesterol” – alongside a balanced diet and exercise.

“The medicine also expands treatment options for adults whose condition requires additional intervention alongside a healthy lifestyle, in line with evidence-based medical practice, while supporting improvements in the quality of pharmaceutical care,” the EDE said.

The initial FDA approval followed two clinical trials which showed the drug reduced LDL cholesterol by up to 59 per cent after 24 weeks of use.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood, which is essential in allowing the human body to build healthy cells.

High levels of cholesterol, however, can raise the risk of heart disease and other health conditions.

High cholesterol can cause fats and other substances to clog up the arteries, making it hard for enough blood to flow.

It can cause blood clots and lead to a heart attack or stroke.

High cholesterol can be inherited but often results from poor lifestyle choices, such as not getting enough exercise, an unbalanced diet and consuming large amounts of saturated fat.

Hidden danger

The National reported last week on the stark findings of the latest Global Burden of Disease Study, which showed that LDL cholesterol was linked to 3.6 million deaths in 2023.

It is now thought to be responsible for a third of all heart disease deaths and a quarter of all stroke deaths worldwide.

High cholesterol has no symptoms, promoting health experts to label it as a silent killer.

But cholesterol levels can be measured through a simple blood test called a lipid profile at most clinics or pharmacies.

Safe cholesterol levels for most healthy adults are below 200 milligrams per decilitre of blood, with bad LDL cholesterol below 100 milligrams per decilitre and good HDL cholesterol 40–50mg/dl or above.

Every adult should have their cholesterol checked at least once a year as part of a routine health assessment, even if they feel healthy.

The EDE urged the public, particularly those with high cholesterol, to maintain healthy lifestyles that include good diets and regular physical activity.

It stressed that people should consult a healthcare professional to assess their condition and determine the most appropriate treatment.

Latest drug approval

The EDE has authorised the use of a number of drugs in the country in recent months as part of a drive to improve patient outcomes and expand treatment options.

In December it approved Itvisma, a gene therapy developed by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, to advance the treatment of adults and children with spinal muscular atrophy.

The following month, the EDE authorised the use of Inpefa (sotagliflozin), a treatment shown in clinical trials to reduce deaths linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hospital admissions and urgent medical visits for heart failure.

In April, the UAE became only the second country in the world to approve the use of a daily weight loss pill, in what was hailed as a boost to the fight against obesity.

Orforglipron, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, was made available to eligible patients in the Emirates from under the brand name Foundayo.

In June, the EDE was one of the first regulators to give the go-ahead to AstraZeneca's Etcamah, which is aimed at patients who have particular types of advanced breast cancer, which can lead to the development of a genetic mutation.