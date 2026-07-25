UAE school leaders optimistic for new academic year after Iran war disruption

UAE school leaders are looking ahead to the new academic year with confidence as they work to hit teacher enrolment targets and welcome back pupils who left the country at the height of the Iran war.

Education has faced widespread disruption after the conflict erupted in February. Schools switched to remote learning as a precautionary measure and many summer exams were scrapped.

The recent escalation of fighting between the US and Iran has again cast uncertainty over the region as schools prepare for the return to classrooms at the end of August.

Dino Varkey, chief executive of Gems Education, the UAE's largest private school group, said the outlook remained positive, despite the challenges of recent months.

At the peak of the conflict in March, between 1,500 and 1,600 pupils at Gems schools – roughly 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent of its 146,000-strong base – relocated to their home countries, Mr Varkey recently told Reuters. Of those, 600 to 700 have indicated plans to return.

“Many of those families have already indicated their intention to return, which is a strong vote of confidence in both Gems and the UAE,” Mr Varkey told The National.

Dino Varkey, chief executive of Gems Education, expects families who left the Emirates to return for the new academic year. Victor Besa / The National Info

Gems has secured “around 90 per cent of our targeted student places for the coming academic year through a combination of re-enrolments and new registrations”, he added.

Impact of war

Lisa Yackiminie, human resources director at Taaleem Group, which operates 37 schools across the Emirates, said it experienced a small drop in staffing levels due to the war.

“Attrition directly attributable to the conflict is approximately 1 per cent of our workforce, which is very low,” she said.

She said the group's annual teacher confirmation cycle had run “in line with previous years without any unusual spikes” and hiring acceptance rates had held firm.

“We are on target to close our regular recruitment cycle as planned,” she added.

Pupils at Nord Anglia International School Dubai. Photo: Nord Anglia International School Dubai Info

It is a similar story at Nord Anglia International School Dubai. About 95 families decided to leave Dubai during the regional uncertainty. From those, 11 pupils have returned, and another 73 are confirmed for September.

“That means almost 90 per cent of those temporary leavers are returning to NAS Dubai for next academic year,” said Svenja Cassia, the school's director of marketing, admissions and communications.

She said this “reflects the confidence families continue to have in both the UAE and our school community”.

Overall student retention at NAS Dubai is 91 per cent for 2026-27, Ms Cassia added.

Where demand is coming from

The conflict has not suppressed demand for Dubai school places so much as rerouted it. Ms Cassia said: “We are seeing more families relocating to us from elsewhere within the UAE, while international relocations have been slightly slower than in previous years.”

Net demand at NAS Dubai remains “extremely healthy, with most year groups already at or close to capacity”.

They are also recruiting teachers internationally. “Our focus has been on clear, regular communication and ensuring colleagues feel supported, informed, and connected. As a result, we enter the new academic year with a strong team in place and are looking forward to welcoming a number of new colleagues joining us from around the world,” she said.

The decision last month by the KHDA, Dubai's private education regulator, to freeze tuition fees for the coming academic year – announced as a measure to support families through continuing uncertainty – is also set to provide a boost.

Lesson time at Gems Metropole School in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Info

Both Gems and Taaleem are taking proactive measures to retain staff.

Taaleem has offered flexible and remote working where appropriate, as well as enhanced access to its employee assistance programme, and what Ms Yackiminie described as “enhanced counselling support”.

Mr Varkey credits sustained investment in professional development and leadership pathways for Gems' teacher turnover declining year on year. “We have more than 3,000 of our colleagues who have now been part of the Gems family for over a decade,” he said.

Challenges remain

Asim Waheed offers a different reading of a sector he has spent years recruiting for.

The chief executive of Teach for Life, which places teachers and school leaders across the Middle East, told The National that the war has accelerated stresses that were already evident in the education market.

Covid-19 shrank school enrolments, which meant cash flows tightened and teacher salaries followed and this is still being felt, he said. Combined with the rising cost of living, the result is that the financial proposition for teachers has changed.

“It's not as attractive as it used to be,” he said, adding that he always expected this to be a volatile year, with or without conflict.

Mr Varkey said Gems was committed to ensuring the well-being and morale of its teachers.

“Whether you are speaking about teachers or families, priorities have evolved significantly over recent years,” he said.

“People increasingly value well-being and a genuine sense of belonging alongside academic excellence or career progression.”

For educators, expectations now extend well beyond salary, he said. “They want organisations that invest in their professional growth, provide opportunities to lead, embrace innovation responsibly and create an environment where they feel valued and supported.

“Similarly, families are looking for schools that offer not only outstanding educational outcomes but also confidence, continuity and a strong community at all times.”

Career decisions

Mr Waheed said many teachers currently on their summer holidays will still be undecided about whether to continue their careers in the Emirates against the backdrop of continued regional tensions.

Earlier this year, schools were already advertising more vacant roles than usual, he reported. “The entire recruitment world is in 'just in case' mode,” he said.

The major operators are measured. “Fundamentally, the long-term appeal of the UAE as a destination for families seeking stability, opportunity and world-class education remains unchanged,” said Mr Varkey.