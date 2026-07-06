Pupils across UAE celebrate IB results despite disruption caused by Iran war

Thousands of pupils across the UAE are celebrating their success in the International Baccalaureate exams despite the disruption caused by the Iran war.

Exams were cancelled across the region due to the conflict, with grades being determined by teacher assessments instead.

This year, all IB schools in the UAE were supported through the board's non-exam contingency measure, introduced in response to conflict-related disruption, said the chairman of the UAE IB Association.

“The Class of 2026 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, determination and maturity throughout an academic year shaped by significant regional challenges,” said Richard Drew, who also serves as principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School.

“Despite unprecedented disruption, our students remained committed to their learning, embodying the curiosity, compassion, critical thinking and adaptability that define an IB education.

“These achievements are a tribute not only to our students, but also to the extraordinary dedication of teachers, co-ordinators, school leaders and support staff, who worked tirelessly to maintain continuity of learning and to support every learner throughout this challenging period.

Results were calculated using internal assessments and predicted grades. Photo: Gems Education Info

“I would also like to recognise the invaluable role of parents and families, whose encouragement, understanding and partnership with schools have been instrumental in helping students reach this important milestone,” said Mr Drew.

This year's batch has shown that resilience is not only built on academic achievement, but also through perseverance, adaptability and a willingness to embrace change, he added.

"It honestly feels a bit surreal. I'm relieved that all the exams and assignments are finally over, but it's also sad knowing that this chapter has come to an end," said Christina Arun, a pupil at Ambassador International Academy.

"I'm really going to miss seeing my friends and classmates every day because they've become like a second family over the past few years."

Her classmate Kyna Nair also commented on receiving their grades on Monday.

The IB pushed me beyond my limits, and today I am proud not only of what I have achieved but also of the person I have become through this journey," she said.

"We spent so long waiting for the end, but now I realise I'll miss this journey more than I ever expected."

There are an estimated 6,200 schools offering an IB education in three separate regions across the world: Africa, Europe, and the Middle East; Asia-Pacific; and the Americas.

IB schools have been in the UAE since 1992; with 65 currently operating in the Emirates.

Adapting to disruption

Pupils at Ambassador International Academy in Dubai receive their IB exam results on Monday. Photo: Bridge Education Info

Parents and pupils in IB schools in the UAE received a message earlier this year stating that, following discussions with government authorities, it was decided that the “IB diploma and career-related programme students will not sit IB examinations”.

This decision affected thousands of pupils who would have taken the IB exams between April 24 and May 20.

Families were informed the results would be decided using the non-exam contingency measure. This includes coursework and internal assessments completed over the year, predicted grades submitted by schools, historical and statistical data to ensure results were fair and consistent with IB standards, and quality assurance and moderation by the board.

Pupils at the eight UAE schools run by education provider Gems, taking part in the IB exams, had seen a year-on-year pass rate increasing from 92 per cent to 99 per cent.

“Exceptional academic outcome does not happen by chance. It reflects the hard work of our students, the expertise of our teachers, the high expectations that underpin excellence across our schools and the strong partnership with families that enables every learner to achieve their best,” said Lisa Crausby, group chief education officer at Gems.

“The International Baccalaureate is one of the world's most rigorous academic pathways, and we are immensely proud of how our students have risen to the challenge.”

Pupils at Repton Dubai also rose to the challenge to achieve outstanding results that earned them places at leading seats of learning such as Duke University, UCLA and Imperial College London.

"We are immensely proud of our students' achievements this year. These results are particularly meaningful given the exceptional circumstances they faced throughout their final year,” said Michael Bloy, principal of Repton Dubai.

“Despite uncertainty and disruption, our students demonstrated resilience, maturity and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their success is a testament not only to their academic ability, but also to their character, determination and ambition."