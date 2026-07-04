Dubai to teach key life skills under education action plan

Dubai set out plans on Saturday to deliver crucial life lessons to pupils to support mental well-being, improve financial management and help them to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.

The Skills for Life initiative – directed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence – aims to support the next generation inside and outside of the classroom, from early childhood to adulthood.

The strategy will be led by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the emirate's private education regulator, and is to be introduced during the 2026-27 academic year. The initiative ha been developed to ensure young people leave school with academic knowledge, as well as well-rounded social and practical skills.

From better diets to budgeting

Among the areas of focus for the education drive are healthy lifestyles and nutrition; financial and consumer literacy; social and relationship skills; mental resilience; and digital skills.

The scheme has been set up in response to a world that is "becoming increasingly connected, complex, technology-driven and unpredictable", Dubai Media Office said.

"As advances in technology reshape how people live, learn and work, learners will build the confidence, adaptability, resilience and sense of purpose needed to navigate change and embrace new opportunities," it added.

The move will seek to help children make informed decisions about their education and careers as they plan for the future. The project will be supported by local and international partnerships.

It is in line with plans set out under Dubai's Education Strategy 2033 – known as E33 – announced by Sheikh Hamdan in October 2024. They include Future Astrolabe, which strengthens academic and career guidance in educational institutions, Life Camps, which is focused on developing life skills, and Skills for Tomorrow, which identifies the future skills young people need.

Stepping up support

Sheikh Hamdan said this week that access to high-quality education was a priority for the UAE. He made the comments after reviewing the progress of several initiatives alongside the KHDA.

“We want every learner in Dubai to be as exceptional as their nation, distinguished by qualities and skills rooted in a strong Emirati identity, authentic values and noble principles instilled by our Founding Fathers to empower the people of the UAE with knowledge and strengthen their readiness for the future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Our goal will always be to build a generation equipped with life skills and everything needed to lead the future, enabling them to make a positive impact that serves their community and their nation.”