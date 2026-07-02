Sheikh Hamdan announces digital replica of Dubai to help with emergency planning

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced the launch of a real-time virtual simulation of the emirate.

The Digital Twin Platform is a 3D model of Dubai that includes more than 195,000 buildings and 330,000 facilities and assets, Dubai Media Office reported on Thursday.

The project will play a key role in urban planning, infrastructure and asset management, rainfall simulation, and evacuation scenarios.

The project is a milestone in Dubai's journey towards establishing itself as the best city to live, work and invest in and a global model of innovation and digital transformation, Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We continue to build an integrated digital ecosystem based on data integration, artificial intelligence and qualitative partnerships between the public and private sectors, in a way that accelerates the development of innovative solutions that enhance Dubai's readiness for future changes,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

The project will consolidate Dubai's place as a global leader in smart cities and digital transformation, and support a knowledge and innovation-based economy that keeps pace with the emirate's ambitions for the coming decades, Sheikh Hamdan added.

The digital twin project will enhance the quality of life and consolidate Dubai's position as a global model for building the cities of the future, he added.

“This project embodies the vision of [Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh] Mohammed bin Rashid in leveraging advanced technology and data to build a city more prepared for the future, supporting the targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and enhancing the emirate's competitiveness and global leadership,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X.

“In the race for excellence ahead, leadership will belong to the cities that possess integrated digital systems, adopt artificial intelligence applications through an integrated partnership framework that brings together the public and private sectors and entrepreneurs.”