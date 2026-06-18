Meet Zayed, the AI-generated UAE government spokesman set to spread country's message around the world

The UAE government has unveiled an AI-generated spokesman named Zayed in the latest leap forward in its ambitious journey to embrace advanced technology.

Zayed will serve as the high-tech face of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court, helping to champion the body's strategies and objectives around the world. The remarkably lifelike government representative has been created in support of a forward-thinking approach to how the UAE communicates with the public at home and abroad.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court, said the Emirates was committed to harnessing the rapidly evolving technology as a force for good.

“The UAE’s journey in artificial intelligence is rooted in a clear vision set by our leadership, a vision that sees innovation not simply as technological advancement, but as a force that empowers societies and strengthens human connection,” she said.

“Launching Zayed reflects our commitment to embracing transformative technologies in ways that enhance the International Affairs Office’s communication and create deeper, more meaningful engagement with audiences across generations.”

It is not the first time UAE authorities have turned to an AI ambassador to help strengthen connections with all sections of society, with a focus on younger generations. In July, Dubai introduced its first AI-driven virtual Emirati family to promote its digital strategy.

Zayed will serve as the high-tech face of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court. Photo: WAM Info

The interactive cast of characters is being utilised by Digital Dubai, the organisation given the job of promoting the integration of online services and advanced technology in everyday life. The UAE government initiatives highlight how such AI technology is being integrated into daily life.

In 2023, a Kuwaiti media outlet introduced a virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence, with plans for her to read online bulletins.

AI-driven vision

The UAE has been at the forefront of efforts to champion safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence over the years.

In the past month, the government has launched its first wave of AI agents to boost government services. The tools are being used in tax auditing, procurement, customer happiness and technical support.

The UAE recently set out plans to deliver half of all government services through agentic AI within two years. The government plans to train 80,000 workers – from ministers to junior employees – in the use of AI agents to achieve this goal.

The initiative will focus on raising AI capabilities in five categories, covering leadership, technical skills, specialist roles, the general workforce and additional support for trainers. A dedicated digital platform, powered by agentic AI, will be developed to assist federal employees through personalised learning suited to their role and skill set.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority, which will report directly to the UAE Cabinet. Sheikh Mohammed said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, will serve as its chairman.