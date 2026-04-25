UAE pupils seek university places after exams scrapped due to Iran war

UAE schools are striving to help students stay on course for academic success after the Iran war led classrooms to temporarily close and critical GCSE and A-level exams to be scrapped.

Schools are navigating a complex landscape of portfolios, coursework submissions and teacher-predicted grades to ensure the class of 2026 receives results that reflect their years of work.

Exam boards such as Pearson, Edexcel, Cambridge and the IB Organisation had previously confirmed exams would be cancelled, and that has not changed despite a ceasefire being in place and students returning to classrooms after weeks of distance learning.

It has been more complicated for UK-regulated qualifications, however, as Ofqual, England’s examinations regulator, had no contingency plan in place and will not accept alternative evidence in exam-only subjects. This has resulted in students being transferred to internationally equivalent qualifications, such as the IGCSE or International A-level (IAL).

Quote Some students feel relieved, while others feel like they've missed the opportunity to prove themselves in final exams Djamel Khadir ,

IB co-ordinator, Nord Anglia International School

School leaders said the assessment pathways now in place are robust and that effort has gone into keeping students engaged during what remains of the academic year. It has not been easy for everyone, however, said Djamel Khadir, IB co-ordinator at Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

“Some students feel relieved, while others feel like they've missed the opportunity to prove themselves in final exams. Those conversations have been important, particularly in helping students reframe what success looks like in this context.”

But the way students have responded to an unprecedented set of circumstances is itself a measure of their character, added Repton Al Barsha principal Chandini Misra.

Schools in the UAE had to quickly prepare to reopen this week. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

“They have navigated a year that has asked more of them than most, and in doing so have shown resilience, maturity and quiet determination. Experiences like this shape character as much as outcomes, and we are proud of the way they have responded.

“It is that strength, as much as their academic success, that will carry them forward with confidence into the next stage of their journey.”

Coursework replaces exam hall

For GCSE and A-level students, assessment turns on two main routes: non-examined assessment (NEA) such as coursework or performance work, where it exists, and a portfolio of evidence – typically three pieces of exam-quality work – for subjects that would ordinarily be assessed by exam alone.

At Dubai British School, principal Brett Girven said the decision to continue teaching as normal throughout the period of uncertainty means students are well placed.

“By continuing with teaching, assessment and intervention as if exams were going ahead as normal, students have remained focused, motivated and well prepared,” he said. “With the cancellation of examinations across the UAE, we now have a clear pathway to ensure that every student receives the grade they deserve.”

Brett Girven, principal at Dubai British School, said students are focused despite exam cancellations. Photo: Taaleem Group Info

Matthew James, vice principal at Gems Wellington Academy-Silicon Oasis, said exam boards have been firm in their reassurances. “The exam boards have been supportive and consistent in their assertion that 'no child will be disadvantaged' by the situation we find ourselves in.”

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, deputy head Maggie Perkins stressed that the change in format is not a lowering of standards. “While examinations have been cancelled, this doesn't mean assessment has stopped. This is not a pause on achievement, nor a compromise on standards.”

She acknowledged, however, that logistics have been frustrating. “It is not lost on us that, while exams have been cancelled, schools are now having to create assessment opportunities that, in many ways, replicate exam conditions. This is understandably disappointing and has arisen from the evolving guidance provided by exam boards.”

Ofqual complication

A particular complication has arisen for students on UK-regulated qualifications. Because Ofqual will not accept alternative evidence in exam-only subjects, those students technically cannot receive a standard GCSE or GCE A-level. The solution has been to transfer them to internationally equivalent qualifications – the IGCSE or International A-level (IAL).

“It appears that Ofqual and the exam boards lacked clear contingency plans, and they are now trying to find one,” said Peter Comben, A-level co-ordinator at Nord Anglia International School (Nas) Dubai. “It is a complication for students who hold university offers based on other qualifications, who now must write to their universities and explain the situation.”

But he is clear on the standing of the qualification they will receive. “The qualification earned – the International A-level – is a globally recognised gold standard, accepted by the Ivy League, the Russell Group and top-tier institutions across the globe.”

The transition has been smooth for most at Gems Wellington Academy-Silicon Oasis, said Mr James. “The vast majority of these UK versions are being transferred to their international equivalent, which allows all students at WSO to follow the NEA or portfolio route and earn a qualification that their hard work merits.”

Chandini Misra, principal of Repton Al Barsha. Photo: Repton Al Barsha Info

Repton Al Barsha principal Chandini Misra said students there are being assessed through “a structured portfolio of evidence, alongside performance in assessments completed under controlled conditions”, supported by “careful internal moderation and leadership oversight, in line with guidance from the examination boards and regulators”.

She added: “While the method of assessment has changed, the integrity of the process has not.”

IB offers a clearer path

For IB Diploma students, the picture is less complicated. The IB was the first body to announce exam cancellations and already had a contingency process in place.

Richard Drew, principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, said the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM) policy means “all students' internal assessments will be submitted to the IB for external moderation, and these marks, together with school-predicted grades, will determine final results to be released in July”.

He added that predicted grades are “underpinned by clear evidence of student work and assessment, ensuring transparency, consistency and confidence in outcomes”.

At NAS Dubai, IB co-ordinator Djamel Khadir said the awarding body applies a rigorous quality assurance process, including statistical checks, and, where required, requests for further evidence. “This ensures grades remain consistent and credible across all IB schools globally.”

Crucially, he added, “IB students will still receive a full diploma, with no change to how the qualification is presented to universities”.

Motivation

With formal exams removed from the calendar, schools have worked to ensure the remainder of the year retains a sense of purpose.

Leigh Girven, principal of Greenfield International School, has introduced a programme to prepare students for university. Photo: Taaleem Group Info

At Greenfield International School, principal Leigh Girven said they have a University Bridging Programme covering everything from managing well-being at university to building a LinkedIn profile.

“While many students were initially disappointed not to sit their exams, they have shown a high level of pragmatism and positivity, embracing these opportunities and engaging fully in this final phase of their school journey. There is a strong sense of appreciation in being back on campus, reconnecting with friends and teachers, and making the most of what they recognise as their final period of school life.”

At Dubai British School, Year 13 students are being offered life skills, university preparation and financial literacy sessions, and GCSE students a programme blending introductory subject content with project-based learning, said Mr Girven.

“Together, these initiatives will ensure that every student finishes the year feeling confident, well prepared and excited for the next stage of their journey.”

For Mr James, the purpose for students remains unchanged. “While these assessment opportunities aren't the exams that our students were expecting, their goal remains – show the world what they are capable of and take the next step of their journey with unity, integrity and aspiration,” he said.