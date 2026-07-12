Sheikh Mohamed meets El Sisi in Egypt

President Sheikh Mohamed met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in El Alamein on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and continuing efforts to address them.

The leaders reaffirmed the need for closer co-operation to protect regional security and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Mr El Sisi on his arrival at the airport in El Alamein. Also among the Emirati delegation were Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as several ministers and officials.

The UAE and Egyptian leaders meet regularly in support of a decades-long friendship between the countries.

The two nations have united in support of embattled civilians facing a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October 2023.

The Emirates established a floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish in February 2024 to help ease the pressure on Gaza's health sector and provide critical care to Palestinians affected by the conflict.

The UAE also operates a humanitarian and logistics centre in Al Arish, near the Gaza border, with Emirati relief teams working alongside Egyptian organisations to ensure a steady flow of aid reaches those in need in the enclave.