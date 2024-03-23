President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Cairo for Egypt visit

UAE delegation greeted by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Cairo International Airport

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met at Cairo International Airport on Saturday. UAE Presidential Court/ Reuters

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met at Cairo International Airport on Saturday. UAE Presidential Court/ Reuters

The National author image
The National
Mar 23, 2024
Powered by automated translation

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Cairo on Saturday on a visit to Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed was greeted by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Cairo International Airport.

The Egyptian leader welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE delegation of officials accompanying him.

The two leaders exchanged greetings for the holy month of Ramadan and engaged in discussions reflecting the deep and longstanding relations between the two countries and their people, Wam news agency reported.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined by a number of UAE Government ministers and senior officials.

Updated: March 23, 2024, 3:48 PM
UAEEgypt
WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national