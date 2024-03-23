President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Cairo for Egypt visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Cairo on Saturday on a visit to Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed was greeted by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Cairo International Airport.

The Egyptian leader welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE delegation of officials accompanying him.

The two leaders exchanged greetings for the holy month of Ramadan and engaged in discussions reflecting the deep and longstanding relations between the two countries and their people, Wam news agency reported.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined by a number of UAE Government ministers and senior officials.