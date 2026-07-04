25 people injured after Dubai crash involving three buses and a car

Twenty-five people were injured after three vehicles crashed into a bus which stopped suddenly on a Dubai road, prompting a safety warning from police.

Dubai Police said two buses and a car were involved in a rear-end collision with the stationary bus, which had come to a halt due to a technical fault on Jebel Ali Road.

The force said those hurt - whose injuries ranged from serious to moderate and minor - were taken to hospital for treatment. The date and time of the incident was not disclosed.

Police stressed the stark consequences of stopping in the middle of the road, due to vehicle breakdown, running out of fuel or tyre failure.

They emphasised the responsibility of drivers to ensure vehicles are in a roadworthy condition before setting off on journeys.

Police said the drivers of the three vehicles were unable to avoid the collision, due to negligence and lack of due care and attention.

Brig Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, acting director of Dubai Police's General Department of Traffic, said stopping in the middle of the road can cause deaths and serious injuries.

He urged motorists to contact the police immediately if their vehicle breaks down and cannot be moved, to allow for swift roadside assistance to be provided.

Drivers who stop in the middle of the road can face fines of Dh1,000 and have six black points added to their licence.

An additional Dh500 penalty can be imposed for obstructing traffic.

Traffic accident investigation teams were sent to the scene to gather evidence to determine the cause of the multi-vehicle crash.

“Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow and secured the site to facilitate rescue vehicle access, while work teams removed the damaged vehicles to restore normal traffic flow,” said Brig Al Awar.

Stay safe on the roads

The senior officer said if a vehicle suffers a breakdown or is involved in an accident and the driver cannot move it off the road, they must take preventive measures to avoid further incidents.

“These measures include activating hazard warning lights, ensuring the safety of the driver and any passengers first, placing a warning triangle behind the vehicle at a safe distance where possible to alert approaching drivers, leaving the vehicle entirely and moving to a safe location away from the road, and finally contacting the police.”

Deadly dangers

The serious road accident occurred only weeks after seven people were killed and nine others injured when a minibus collided with a lorry on Dubai's Emirates Road.

The lorry stopping abruptly in the road following a minor accident, a police official said at the time.

The case again highlighted the perils of stopping on the road and of failing to maintain focus when behind the wheel.

Police said the minibus driver didn’t pay attention to the road and failed leave a safe distance, causing them to crash into the truck from behind.