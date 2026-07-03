President Sheikh Mohamed receives delegation from UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office

President Sheikh Mohamed received a delegation from the UAE Pilgrims Affair Office on Friday.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to the members of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office and its committees for their efforts to help pilgrims perform Hajj with ease and peace of mind, reported state news agency Wam.
Caring for UAE pilgrims, from their arrival in the Holy Sites until their safe return home, remains a priority, said Sheikh Mohamed.
The President reviewed the office’s future plans to further develop its services and initiatives for organising and supporting pilgrims.