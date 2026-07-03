President Sheikh Mohamed receives delegation from UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office

President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, during a reception for the UAE Pilgrims’ Affairs Office delegation. UAE Presidential Court Info

President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, during a reception for the UAE Pilgrims’ Affairs Office delegation. UAE Presidential Court Show less