President Sheikh Mohamed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to mark the organisation's 50th anniversary.

The group was congratulated by Sheikh Mohamed who expressed his appreciation for their efforts to strengthen their position among the world's leading investment institutions, state news agency Wam reported.

He paid tribute to ADIA's role in supporting the vision of the UAE and being a key driver in the nation's economic diversification. He also praised the "pioneering generation" that established the authority and those who played a role in its growth over the past half a century.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed.