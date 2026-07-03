Etihad Rail passenger service is investment in UAE's future, says Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

Etihad Rail's newly launched passenger service is more than a means of transport and is an investment in the nation's future, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Sheikh Nahyan was speaking after taking the passenger train from Mohamed bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi to Fujairah Station, reported the state news agency Wam on Friday evening.

"Today, we take pride in the operation of passenger trains in the UAE, a new national achievement that embodies the vision of our wise leadership in building a modern and integrated transport system that reflects the advanced level that the nation has reached in developing world-class infrastructure," he said.

"This project is not merely a means of transport, but a strategic investment in the future of the UAE. It strengthens connectivity between the emirates, elevates the quality of life, provides sustainable mobility solutions, supports the competitiveness of the national economy, and reinforces the UAE's standing as a global hub for trade, investment, tourism and logistics."

He was accompanied on the journey by Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

The passenger train project constitutes a significant addition to the national transport system, offering a safe, fast, and sustainable mode of transport that links cities and economic centres, supports commercial and tourism activity and enhances economic and social integration between the emirates, Sheikh Nahyan added.

The first train set off from Fujairah's Al Hilal City for Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of the national passenger rail network.