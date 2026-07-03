Al Freej Fridge returns to say thanks with drinks and ice creams for workers in Dubai

A community-led initiative that will supply two million bottles of cold water, juices and ice creams to workers across Dubai has returned for a third year.

The Al Freej Fridge campaign, launched by Ferjan Dubai and supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is a thank-you message to the workers in the emirate.

Four refrigerated vans with Emirati volunteers will cover the city to distribute supplies across workers' accommodation and worksites until September 3.

“It’s important for us to serve the people who are building the city, it’s a national responsibility,” said Alia Al Shamlan, director of Ferjan Dubai, a community platform that connects Emiratis by supporting volunteer drives and engaging local businesses.

“As the city of Dubai grows and the neighbourhoods increase, we want to show workers that we acknowledge and appreciate their work.”

Throughout summer

The Al Freej fridge campaign will cover sites including Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Warqa and Al Barsha. The cold supplies will be distributed in zones where there is heavy traffic of workers and will also reach delivery riders and workers from cleaning, landscaping and gardening companies.

The campaign will reach workers across the city. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Maktoum Global Initiatives/Ferjan Dubai Info

More than 200 Emirati volunteers, double the number of last year, will work in two shifts to hand out supplies. The initiative began in 2024 and a million drinks were distributed in its first year.

“While there are rules to protect them working in the sun, we also want to acknowledge the work they do in the summer, and this is the minimum we can do to support them,” Ms Al Shamlan said. “We wanted young Emiratis to take the responsibility to personally serve the workers because they are important members of our society.”

The programme is one of many initiatives that aim to reduce the impact of the summer and fight dehydration.

Fridges are typically stocked with food and water for workers in supermarkets and neighbourhoods, particularly in the summer months, by UAE companies and residents.

Small gesture

It is hoped the campaign will inspire citizens and residents to come forward to show solidarity, appreciation and respect for people across all sections of the community.

“This is a small gesture from us to appreciate the amazing jobs they are doing in our city, to try to reduce the effects of heat and keep a smile on their faces,” said Ibrahim Al Balooshi, director of sustainability and partnerships at MBRGI. “The plan is to focus on industrial areas and those with high traffic of workers.”

Mr Al Balooshi hopes the gesture would inspire others to open their hearts.

“Maybe when you walk on the street and you see a worker, it would be nice if you give him water,” he said.

“The message is that we need everyone in society to come together. The workers are important people in our community so we would like everyone to participate. Everyone can take this up in their own way.”

He said protecting the health and safety of the workforce and transferring the values of compassion to the next generation are vital.

The programme is run in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE Food Bank. Suqia UAE provides cold bottled water and the UAE Food Bank provides access to refrigerated warehouses for storage of water and frozen food.

Careem has provided mobile stations across the UAE to offer respite to delivery riders in the summer. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Air-conditioned spaces for delivery riders

The city’s Roads and Transport Authority has built about 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders during the sweltering summer.

The rest zones were built in Dubai neighbourhoods including Hessa Street, Al Khawaneej, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, Oud Maitha, Al Karama and Arjan. The sites were picked based on a study of high-traffic delivery zones and in co-ordination with delivery companies.

Each rest area will have water dispensers and mobile phone charging stations, and can accommodate about 10 riders. The authority said the move would improve riders' quality of life and safety and reduce accidents.

In another project aimed at supporting those toiling in the summer heat, Careem has partnered with Majra, the UAE's national corporate social responsibility fund, to roll out mobile rest stations, free health screenings and hydration points for delivery workers across the country.