Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to avoid distractions while driving

Police in Abu Dhabi have reiterated calls for drivers to avoid distractions while behind the wheel.

The force released a video on social media showing accidents that have occurred as a result of motorists driving while not paying attention to their surroundings.

Police called for motorists "to refrain from engaging in anything other than the road while driving, especially when traffic slows or stops, and to remain vigilant in following the road and watching for its surprises, to avoid accidents resulting from sudden vehicle stops", in a post on X.

"Using the phone while driving, whether for browsing the internet or social media sites, making calls, taking photos, or other practices that divert the driver's attention, is among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents, calling for adherence to safe driving to protect lives and property," police said.

Drivers face fines of Dh800 and four black points if found to be distracted while driving.