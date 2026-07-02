Sheikh Khaled honours winners of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, honoured the winners of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award on Thursday.

The awards this year focused on “supporting the private sector in adopting best practices and leveraging data-driven techniques and advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and productivity”, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Khaled spoke of the importance of investing in advanced technology and artificial intelligence during the ceremony held by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Adnec.

Seven firms were honoured in “recognition of their exceptional commitment to embedding global best practices and driving business excellence, contributing significantly to greater innovation, productivity, and overall market competitiveness”.

By enhancing their capabilities and expanding their economic and social impact, we are laying a strong foundation that supports their continued contribution to Abu Dhabi’s development and prosperity, and strengthens the economy’s competitiveness and sustainable growth,” said Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The winners of this year's awards were Kanoo Energy, Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing, Circa Biotech, Low Calories Restaurants and Gulf Extrusion Automotive & Industries.