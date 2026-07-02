President Sheikh Mohamed receives Libya’s Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

President Sheikh Mohamed received Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

They discussed developments in the Middle East and efforts to promote lasting peace and stability across the region, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Dbeibah also discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen co-operation for the benefit of both nations.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and several officials.